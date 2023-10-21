Michigan vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and Michigan State Spartans (2-4) clash with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are big favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-24.5)
|47.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-24.5)
|47.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.
- Michigan State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this year.
Michigan & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
|To Win the Big Ten
|+105
|Bet $100 to win $105
|Michigan State
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
