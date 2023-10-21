LSU vs. Army: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) and their seventh-ranked pass offense will take on the Army Black Knights (2-4) and the 14th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 30.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Army matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-30.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-29.5)
|57.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
LSU vs. Army Betting Trends
- LSU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Army has won two games against the spread this season.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the SEC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
