In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jason Robertson to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.5 if he scores a goal)

Robertson 2022-23 stats and insights

Robertson scored in 36 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in nine of those games.

On the power play, Robertson produced 13 goals and 28 assists.

He posted a 14.7% shooting percentage, taking 3.8 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

