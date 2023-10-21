Can we anticipate Jani Hakanpaa finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hakanpaa 2022-23 stats and insights

Hakanpaa scored in six of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Hakanpaa produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 7.0% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.