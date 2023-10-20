There is high school football action in Webster Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Plain Dealing High School at Glenbrook School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Minden, LA
    • Conference: 1A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Minden High School at Evangel Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Shreveport, LA
    • Conference: 4A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

