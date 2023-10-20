Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in La Salle Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in La Salle Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need here.
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
La Salle Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
LaSalle High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Logansport, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
