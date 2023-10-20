On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all tied up at 2-2.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a hit in 113 of 165 games this season (68.5%), including 41 multi-hit games (24.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (27 of 165), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven in a run in 67 games this season (40.6%), including 30 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 44.2% of his games this year (73 of 165), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings