Jose Altuve -- .238 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this year (68 of 98), with more than one hit 34 times (34.7%).

In 16.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven in a run in 32 games this season (32.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55.1% of his games this year (54 of 98), with two or more runs 21 times (21.4%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings