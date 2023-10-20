Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCormick is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 66.4% of his 119 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this season (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.