The Texas Rangers host Game 5 of the ALCS versus the Houston Astros, on Friday at 5:07 PM ET, with the teams tied 2-2.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 27 games this season, the 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Verlander is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander will try to pitch five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 27 appearances this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers offense that is hitting .263 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .452 (third in the league) with 233 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Verlander has pitched 13 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 11 against the Rangers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 32 games.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

In 32 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1441 hits, third in baseball, with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

The Astros have gone 11-for-49 with a double, a home run and an RBI in 13 innings this season against the left-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.