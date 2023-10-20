The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fifth game of the ALCS on Friday at 5:07 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The teams split the first four games of the series and would move within a win of the World Series with a victory in this matchup. Justin Verlander is starting for the Astros while the Rangers have not named a starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 222 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (13-8) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.