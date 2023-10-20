Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 2-2 entering into Game 5 of the ALCS.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 169 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 65 games this season (38.5%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 84 games this season (49.7%), including 22 multi-run games (13.0%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Montgomery (10-11) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
