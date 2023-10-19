Wyatt Johnston Game Preview: Stars vs. Ducks - October 19
Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Johnston Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Johnston's plus-minus rating last season was +6, in 15:28 per game on the ice.
- In 23 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.
- In 16 of 82 games last season, Johnston had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.
- He has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 30.8% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Johnston Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23
- The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.
- They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.