Stars vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Ducks' 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. The outing on Thursday begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Stars vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- In the 31 games the Stars were favored on the moneyline last season they posted a 21-10 win-loss record.
- Dallas played in four games with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter last season, coming up the winner each time.
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Stars have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Last season, Dallas games went over this one's 6-goal over/under 52 times.
Stars vs Ducks Additional Info
Stars vs. Ducks Rankings
|Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|206 (31st)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|335 (32nd)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|78 (31st)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the league last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- Defensively, Dallas was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
- The 64 power-play goals Dallas put up last season (on 256 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.
- Dallas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season.
- The Stars killed 83.47% of opponent power plays, the third-best percentage in the league.
- The Stars won the highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 54.8%.
- Dallas had a 10.7% shooting percentage, which ranked seventh in the league.
- The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
