Stars vs. Ducks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
The Dallas Stars (1-0-1) are heavily favored on the road (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Anaheim Ducks (1-1, +200 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest starts at 10:00 PM ET from Honda Center on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Stars vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Stars vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6
Stars vs. Ducks Betting Trends
- The Stars have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Ducks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Dallas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -250.
- Anaheim has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
