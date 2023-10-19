Stars vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars' (1-0-1) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (1-1) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Chase Wheatcroft
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
Stars vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Stars Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Dallas conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Anaheim conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.
Stars vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6
