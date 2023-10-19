Michael Thomas has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 270.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

So far this season Thomas has 31 grabs (on 47 targets) for 329 yards, averaging 54.8 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Jaguars

Thomas vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is conceding 270.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

The Jaguars have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (1.5 per game).

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has received 21.4% of his team's 220 passing attempts this season (47 targets).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (76th in league play), averaging 329 yards on 47 passes thrown his way.

Thomas, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With six red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

