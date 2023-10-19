Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iberia Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Iberia Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Iberia Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
