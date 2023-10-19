There is high school football action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Booker T. Washington High School at Northwood High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Shreveport, LA
  • Conference: 4A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Woodlawn High School at Bossier High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Bossier City, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

C.E. Byrd High School at Airline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Bossier City, LA
  • Conference: 5A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Minden High School at Evangel Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Shreveport, LA
  • Conference: 4A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.