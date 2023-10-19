On Thursday, October 19 at 8:03 PM ET, the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney will get the nod for the Rangers, while Jose Urquidy will take the mound for the Astros. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.6%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 65-44 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.6% winning percentage).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have won in 27, or 65.9%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +360 3rd 2nd

