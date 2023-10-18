Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.973 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead.
In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 90 of 120 games this year (75.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (47.5%), with more than one RBI in 32 of those games (26.7%).
- He has scored at least once 66 times this year (55.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.2%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Scherzer (13-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
