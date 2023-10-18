Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Rangers
|Astros vs Rangers Odds
|Astros vs Rangers Prediction
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 71.9% of his games this season (92 of 128), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 35 games this year (27.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 61 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.