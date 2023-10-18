Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.

In 68.7% of his games this season (112 of 163), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.6% of his games in 2023 (27 of 163), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.1% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings