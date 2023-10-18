Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series entering Game 3 of the ALCS.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .273.
- McCormick is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 78 of 118 games this year (66.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 118 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
