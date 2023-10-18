On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series entering Game 3 of the ALCS.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .273.

McCormick is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 78 of 118 games this year (66.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 of 118 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

