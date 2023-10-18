Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 18.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have come away with 26 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

