Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 5.5 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars were 9-18-27 in overtime matchups as part of a 47-21-14 overall record last season.
- Dallas was 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- In the 14 games last season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas took 20 points from the 19 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-5-8 record).
- The Stars were 48-8-8 when they scored at least three goals (to record 104 points).
- In the 29 games when Dallas recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 15-6-8 record (38 points).
- In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).
- The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to register 46 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.5
|15th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|13th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20.29%
|18th
|3rd
|83.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.44%
|19th
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
