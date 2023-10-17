Entering a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0), the Dallas Stars (1-0) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 at T-Mobile Arena.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Chase Wheatcroft C Out Undisclosed

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Stars Season Insights (2022-23)

The Stars' 281 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them seventh in the league.

Dallas had one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.

They had the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +66.

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.

Vegas conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Stars (-105) 6

