The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-110)

Golden Knights (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars had a 47-21-14 record last season, and were 9-18-27 in contests that required overtime.

In the 33 games Dallas played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 39 points.

Across the 14 games last season the Stars ended up with just one goal, they picked up eight points.

When Dallas scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 20 points (6-5-8 record).

The Stars scored three or more goals in 64 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

Last season Dallas scored a single power-play goal in 29 games, posting a record of 15-6-8.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars were outshot by their opponents 41 times last season, and took 46 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.5 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.29% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 83.47% 3rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.