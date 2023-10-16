The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .311.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 69.5% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 52 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

