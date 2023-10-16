The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the second game of the ALCS on Monday at 4:37 PM ET, live on FOX from Minute Maid Park. The Astros will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers and Framber Valdez is the Astros' starter in the contest.

The Astros are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+100). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 62-54 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.4% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Houston has a 58-50 record (winning 53.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 167 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-76-5).

The Astros have a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 33-24 57-50 62-52 28-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.