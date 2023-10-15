Yordan Alvarez is available when the Houston Astros battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez is batting .421 with four homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 118 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.6% of them.

In 27.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has an RBI in 56 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 31 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 65 games this year (55.1%), including 16 multi-run games (13.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings