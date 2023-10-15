Will Michael Thomas Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 6?
When Michael Thomas hits the gridiron for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Thomas will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +215 (Bet $10 to win $21.50 if he scores a TD)
- Thomas has also tacked on 26 grabs for 284 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 39 times.
- Thomas does not have a TD reception this year in five games.
Michael Thomas Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|8
|5
|61
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|7
|55
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|6
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|53
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|7
|4
|65
|0
Rep Michael Thomas with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.