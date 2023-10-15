The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers to start the ALCS on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET, live on FOX from Minute Maid Park. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers while the Astros have yet to name their starter.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 222 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.281).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 7, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.

Verlander is trying to record his 15th quality start of the season in this outing.

Verlander will try to extend a 22-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

