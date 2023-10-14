The Week 7 college football slate includes four games involving teams from the Southland. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 - Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

