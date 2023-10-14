Looking to see how the one game with Patriot League teams played out in Week 7 of the college football schedule?. Read on for key players and results from that game.

Fordham vs. Stony Brook

Week 7 Patriot League Results

Fordham 26 Stony Brook 7

Pregame Favorite: Fordham (-10.5)

Fordham Leaders

Passing: CJ Montes (20-for-33, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

CJ Montes (20-for-33, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Julius Loughride (24 ATT, 154 YDS, 2 TDs)

Julius Loughride (24 ATT, 154 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Garrett Cody (11 TAR, 5 REC, 55 YDS)

Stony Brook Leaders

Passing: Casey Case (21-for-34, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Casey Case (21-for-34, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 36 YDS)

Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 36 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Johnson (9 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Fordham 270 Total Yards 386 243 Passing Yards 171 27 Rushing Yards 215 3 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Fitton Field

Fitton Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cooper Field

Cooper Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

