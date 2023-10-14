ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all five games involving teams from the ACC.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|The CW
|Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
