UL Monroe vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. UL Monroe matchup.
UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
UL Monroe vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-16.5)
|63.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-16.5)
|62.5
|-750
|+520
UL Monroe vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
- The Warhawks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Texas State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have not covered the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
