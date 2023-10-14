The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) host a Sun Belt clash against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

While Texas State ranks 20th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 430.3 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story offensively, as the Bobcats rank 13th-best in the FBS (481.3 yards per game). This season has been rough for UL Monroe on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 325.2 total yards per game (19th-worst) and ceding 455.2 total yards per game (eighth-worst).

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Key Statistics

UL Monroe Texas State 325.2 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.3 (14th) 455.2 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (113th) 192.0 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.2 (16th) 133.2 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.2 (33rd) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 545 yards (109.0 ypg) while completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 196 yards with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has run for 277 yards on 38 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has rushed for 259 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 275 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 catches on 42 targets with five touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put together a 142-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 20 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 68 reciving yards (13.6 ypg) this season.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 1,620 yards (270.0 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 84 times for 676 yards (112.7 per game), scoring eight times.

This season, Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 14 times for 165 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's 502 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has registered 38 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 63.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kole Wilson has been the target of 33 passes and racked up 27 catches for 348 yards, an average of 58.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

