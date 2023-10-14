Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Texas State Bobcats and UL Monroe Warhawks square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bobcats. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+17.5) Under (64) Texas State 38, UL Monroe 22

Week 7 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

UL Monroe is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Warhawks' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total in UL Monroe games this year is 13.6 less points than the point total of 64 in this outing.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Bobcats are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texas State has not covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites (0-1).

Texas State has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 64 points, 1.6 higher than the average total in Texas State games this season.

Warhawks vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 41.2 29.8 56.0 29.0 33.8 30.3 UL Monroe 18.2 34.0 22.0 30.8 3.0 47.0

