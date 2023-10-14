A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 56.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 56.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Kansas State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech & Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600 Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big 12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900

