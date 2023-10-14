AAC foes match up when the South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 21st-worst in the FBS (32.8 points allowed per game), South Florida has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 57th in the FBS by averaging 31.0 points per game. Florida Atlantic is compiling 340.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 393.6 total yards per contest (90th-ranked).

Below in this story, we will give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

South Florida Florida Atlantic 441.5 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (122nd) 433.0 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (45th) 188.2 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (99th) 253.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.0 (88th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,483 yards, completing 59.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 466 yards (77.7 ypg) on 105 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has been handed the ball 75 times this year and racked up 298 yards (49.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 36 catches for 422 yards (70.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has reeled in 22 passes while averaging 66.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Khafre Brown's 15 catches are good enough for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has racked up 520 yards on 59.5% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 63 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 109 yards.

Kobe Lewis has collected 140 yards (on 26 attempts).

LaJohntay Wester's 499 receiving yards (99.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 52 receptions on 64 targets with two touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 138-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 21 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's eight grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Florida or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.