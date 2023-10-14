The SE Louisiana Lions (0-6) meet a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana sports the 62nd-ranked offense this year (349.8 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 15th-worst with 447.8 yards allowed per game. With 329.7 total yards per game on offense, Lamar ranks 76th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 36th, surrendering 320.2 total yards per game.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Lamar 349.8 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.7 (53rd) 447.8 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.2 (66th) 106.8 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.2 (64th) 243 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (79th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has racked up 1,030 yards (171.7 ypg) on 91-of-145 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 241 yards (40.2 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 21 passes for 199 yards.

This season, Zachary Clement has carried the ball 40 times for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Darius Lewis' leads his squad with 300 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Da'Shun Hugley's 10 receptions have yielded 179 yards.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has 1,082 passing yards, or 180.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11 rushing yards per game.

Khalan Griffin has rushed 88 times for 434 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 92 yards.

Damashja Harris has piled up 134 yards (on 35 carries) with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 283 (47.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has two touchdowns.

Kyndon Fuselier has 18 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 177 yards (29.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

James Major Bowden's 10 catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 174 yards (29 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed SE Louisiana or Lamar gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.