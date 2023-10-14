Holy Cross, Lafayette, Week 7 Patriot League Football Power Rankings
Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every Patriot League team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: W 55-27 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
2. Lafayette
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
- Last Game: W 12-9 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
3. Fordham
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: W 38-35 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Stony Brook
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: W 35-25 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Dartmouth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Georgetown
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
- Last Game: L 42-39 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Lehigh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Lehigh
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd
- Last Game: L 38-35 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Bucknell
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: L 55-27 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
