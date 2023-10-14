The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2), with college football's 15th-ranked run game, clash with the Auburn Tigers (3-2) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are massive, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

LSU vs. Auburn Betting Trends

LSU has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Auburn has won two games against the spread this year.

The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.