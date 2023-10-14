The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2), with college football's 15th-ranked run game, clash with the Auburn Tigers (3-2) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are massive, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-11.5) 60.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-11.5) 60.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

LSU vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • LSU has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Auburn has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

