LSU vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2), with college football's 15th-ranked run game, clash with the Auburn Tigers (3-2) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are massive, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-11.5)
|60.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-11.5)
|60.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Illinois vs Maryland
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Oregon vs Washington
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- BYU vs TCU
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
LSU vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- LSU has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Auburn has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.