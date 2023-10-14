The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) and the Auburn Tigers (3-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

LSU owns the third-best offense this season in terms of total yards (548.5 yards per game), but rank 10th-worst on defense (445.7 yards allowed per game). Auburn is posting 358.2 total yards per game on offense this season (93rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 323.8 total yards per contest (26th-ranked).

Below in this article, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

LSU vs. Auburn Key Statistics

LSU Auburn 548.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.2 (116th) 445.7 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (15th) 210.7 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (20th) 337.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (123rd) 4 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,970 yards, completing 72.9% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 422 yards (70.3 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 81 times for 488 yards (81.3 per game), scoring four times.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 46 receptions for 771 yards (128.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 603 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy's nine grabs are good enough for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 643 passing yards (128.6 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 198 yards (39.6 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jay Fair's 196 receiving yards (39.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions on 26 targets with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 145 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks has racked up 106 reciving yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.