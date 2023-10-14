SWAC foes match up when the Grambling Tigers (3-3) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Grambling ranks 27th in the FCS with 32.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 99th in points allowed (332.2 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Alabama A&M is generating 32.2 points per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks 51st in the FCS on the other side of the ball (25.3 points given up per game).

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Grambling Alabama A&M 393.2 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (23rd) 332.2 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (18th) 166 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (67th) 227.2 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (34th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 1,348 yards passing for Grambling, completing 59.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has 482 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 300 yards (50 per game) with six touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has hauled in 26 catches for 387 yards (64.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Lyndon Rash has caught 24 passes for 284 yards (47.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson has a total of 153 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey leads Alabama A&M with 869 yards on 67-of-107 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 57 times for 336 yards (56 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donovan Eaglin has been given 64 carries and totaled 330 yards with two touchdowns.

Cameron Young has collected 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 317 (52.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has 15 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 288 yards (48 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terrell Gardner's 17 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 249 yards (41.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

