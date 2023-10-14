Our computer model predicts the Grambling Tigers will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-5.6) 55.2 Grambling 30, Alabama A&M 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 32.2 32.8 46.5 22.5 17.0 48.5 Alabama A&M 32.2 25.3 46.7 13.3 11.5 33.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.