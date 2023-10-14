MWC opponents will meet when the Boise State Broncos (3-3) meet the Colorado State Rams (2-3). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Boise State vs. Colorado State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado State 34, Boise State 30

Colorado State 34, Boise State 30 Boise State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Broncos have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

Colorado State has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Rams have been at least a +270 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado State (+8.5)



Colorado State (+8.5) Boise State has covered the spread one time this season.

The Broncos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Colorado State has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (61.5)



Over (61.5) Boise State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 61.5 points four times this season.

There have been three Colorado State games that have finished with a combined score over 61.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.7 points per game, 0.8 points fewer than the point total of 61.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 58 54.8 Implied Total AVG 31.6 32 31.3 ATS Record 1-3-1 1-1-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 54.5 58.3 Implied Total AVG 33.8 32 34.3 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

