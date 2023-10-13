The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the Memphis Tigers (4-1) play on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by surrendering only 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 67th (29.8 points per game). Memphis' offense has been excelling, racking up 36.6 points per contest (18th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 43rd by allowing 21.4 points per game.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Tulane vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Tulane Memphis 389.6 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439 (72nd) 319.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (34th) 159 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (59th) 230.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (30th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 11 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has racked up 668 yards (133.6 ypg) on 46-of-61 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 112 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has 368 rushing yards on 72 carries with three touchdowns.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards (23.2 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's 399 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 20 catches and four touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put together a 259-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,376 yards on 120-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 132 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson's team-high 455 rushing yards have come on 77 carries, with six touchdowns. He also leads the team with 233 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has compiled 147 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor paces his team with 399 receiving yards on 27 catches with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has racked up 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or Memphis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.