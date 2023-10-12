The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues meet at American Airlines Center for a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As teams hit the ice for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to emerge victorious in Thursday's action.

Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 5, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-225)

Stars (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.9)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars were 47-21-14 overall and 9-18-27 in overtime games last season.

In the 33 games Dallas played that were decided by one goal, it had a 12-6-15 record (good for 39 points).

Looking at the 14 times last season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they had a 3-9-2 record, picking up eight points.

Dallas scored exactly two goals in 19 games last season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars were 48-8-8 when they scored more than two goals (to record 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 38 points by finishing 15-6-8.

In the 56 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to record 46 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.63 27th 14th 31.9 Shots 28.5 27th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 5th 25% Power Play % 19.33% 22nd 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 72.35% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.