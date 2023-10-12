Stars vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 12
The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues meet at American Airlines Center for a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As teams hit the ice for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to emerge victorious in Thursday's action.
Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 5, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-225)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.9)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Blues Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars were 47-21-14 overall and 9-18-27 in overtime games last season.
- In the 33 games Dallas played that were decided by one goal, it had a 12-6-15 record (good for 39 points).
- Looking at the 14 times last season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they had a 3-9-2 record, picking up eight points.
- Dallas scored exactly two goals in 19 games last season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).
- The Stars were 48-8-8 when they scored more than two goals (to record 104 points).
- In the 29 games when Dallas recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 38 points by finishing 15-6-8.
- In the 56 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).
- The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to record 46 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.17
|17th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|27th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|28.5
|27th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.33%
|22nd
|3rd
|83.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.35%
|30th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.